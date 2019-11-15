PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic — The death of an American teacher in the Dominican Republic is being investigated as murder.

Police say Patricia Anton was found dead in her apartment in Puerto Plata, on the country's northern coast.

Anton's hands and feet were tied up and she had been strangled, police said.

Investigators said multiple items were missing from her apartment, including a cellphone, a laptop, and a television.

Anton was from Michigan and had been teaching in the Dominican Republic for five years.

Police have not made any arrests and believe burglary could be the motive.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter