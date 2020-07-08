Teachers prepare for e-learning with two weeks to the start of school

Some Hillsborough County teachers celebrated the decision to start school online, while others wished they had a choice.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hillsborough County schools will now start the first four weeks of school with e-learning.

The Hillsborough County School Board voted to 5-2 to pass the change after listening to hours of public comment and asking physicians questions around safety.

Now, teachers have roughly two weeks to prepare for e-learning. Many returned to the classroom on July 31st to start work, participate in training sessions, and prep their classrooms.

Even with the short notice, teachers like Valerie Chuchman were thrilled with the decision, "I am relieved that the school board has decided to give us some more time to see where the numbers go, before we decide to put kids in the classroom."

There's a short amount of turnaround time, but those happy with the board's choice, are up for the challenge.

"It's not gonna look the same. E-learning is not going to look like a drop in when you feel like it kind of process," said Angie Snow, a teacher at Lockheart Elementary when discussing the new school year. "And I think that that's really important to get across to families."

Not all teacher's supported the decision of the board.

"Let those who want to return do so," said teacher and parent Nicole Clay during the public commentary portion of the school board meeting. "We understand you can't guarantee our health in a school building nor can you guarantee that thousands of children will be able to deal with the stress of E-learning on their own at home."

Clay, said she was ready to return to the classroom, "I might be stressed and overwhelmed but I am not scared and my classroom is ready for students."

But other teachers, fear the consequences of returning to school, and are grateful to be starting at home.

"If you end up having to self quarantine elementary kids in their houses with parents, and someone from their school dies, a teacher, student who's going to help those parents deal with a grieving child now?" said Snow.

