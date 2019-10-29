APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Tampa Electric Company's Manatee Viewing Center opens on Friday, inviting visitors back to the popular boardwalk at Apollo Beach.

Manatees started gathering at the location in the canal back in the 1970s where warm water flows from TECO's Big Bend Power Station, according to TECO spokesperson Cherie Jacobs. In 1986, they opened the viewing center to the public, and since then it's had nearly 6 million visitors.

“The Manatee Viewing Center proves that you really can have fun while learning about the natural treasures of Florida,” said Stan Kroh, manager of Land and Stewardship Programs for Tampa Electric.

Manatees have lived in Florida for millions of years according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and they are the state's official marine mammal. The so-called 'sea cows' are about 10-feet long on average and live in fresh or saltwater, but when the water gets colder during winter they're known to head for the warmer waters of discharge areas around power plants as well as natural warm water springs.

Besides checking out the manatees, visitors can also learn about and even touch stingrays at the center's touch-tank, or walk the nature trail and climb a 50-foot observation tower.

The 50-acre Manatee Viewing Center is free to visit and is ADA compliant.

TECO's Manatee Viewing Center is open every day through April 15 except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

Click here for more information and for planning your visit.

