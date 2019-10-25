POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County deputies arrested a 17-year-old on Wednesday who they said made death threats on a social media platform for video gamers.

Other users on the platform, called Discord, notified law enforcement after the threats were made, according to the sheriff's office.

Among the threats, the teen claimed that he was "going to kill so many people" and "[stab] so [many] people and make them hurt," deputies explained. Another post said the teen wanted to "play with their guts while they are still alive."

The sheriff's office outlined other posts that revealed a depressed, suicidal person was responsible.

RELATED: Teen accused of threatening mass school shooting because he was 'mad'

"At this point, I've given up," one post reads. "And there's nothing left for me but anger depression and suicide."

After law enforcement's investigation and various records requests, deputies said they were able to find an address where the threats came from. That led detectives to identify the person they believe is behind the violent words.

After the teen's arrest, deputies said he admitted to making the posts, and that he said he was jealous of other gamers on Discord.

Deputies added that the teen made previous threats of school shootings in Illinois. The teen is no longer a student and is not affiliated with any school.

RELATED: Polk County deputies search for man accused of attempted murder

The sheriff's office went on to say that the teen acknowledged the posts were wrong and that he would never act upon the threats.

Sheriff Grady Judd praised the gamers who tipped law enforcement off.

"We can't ignore these kind of threats anymore. We must take those who make threats at their word," he said.

Judd will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Friday to further detail the investigation and arrest.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter