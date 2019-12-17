DUNEDIN, Fla. — A teen is recovering while the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who hit him.

Detectives said Ibrahim Paul, 16, of Palm Harbor, was crossing County Road One near Country Woods Lane, in Dunedin, on a bike when he was struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses told investigators that the vehicle did not stop or take any action to avoid the crash and it is unknown if the vehicle knew it was involved in a crash.

Investigators said the vehicle is described as a black Jeep Wrangler, with a dark-colored soft top.

Paul was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said Paul was not wearing a helmet, there were no lights on the bicycle, and he was not within a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-582-6200.

The investigation continues.

