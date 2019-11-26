FORT WORTH, Texas — A teenager in foster care found his forever home just in time for the holidays after a family saw his story on WFAA.

“I feel like I was born again,” said 17-year-old Eric.

The Franklin family adopted him on Tuesday. WFAA first brought you Eric’s story Oct.16, less than two months before he was set to age out of the foster care system on Dec. 2.

Aaron and Eranisha Franklin saw the segment and with the clock ticking, came up with a game plan.

“This young man is about to be 18 and he actually ages out of the foster care system soon,” Aaron said. “I saw his story and I told my wife, inquire about this kid.”

They scheduled a visit and hit it off.

“Everything changed,” Eric told WFAA.

“We loved him on day one,” Aaron said.

On Tuesday, Aaron and Eranisha walked into the Tarrant County Family Law Center with their four adopted children, wearing matching shirts.

On the front, they read, “Team Eric.” Each shirt had a number on the back.

“They all have different numbers based on when each person entered into the family,” Eranisha said.

Number 7 was reserved for Eric. The family stood in the courtroom as judge Jerome Hennigan made the adoption official.

“It’s a heartwarming feeling and it’s a special feeling to be able to grant the adoption,” Hennigan said.

Eric was a welcome addition to the family just in time for the holidays.

“It feels good to be able to provide him with a home and a family and just people to surround him and love him and give him something to be thankful for, for thanksgiving,” Eranisha said.

You must be licensed to foster or adopt in the state of Texas.

Contact LaQueena Warren with CPS and she will forward your information.

If you are not licensed, LaQueena can also help you get the process started. You can email her at Laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us or call 817-304-1272.

