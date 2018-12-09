MARIETTA, Ga. -- When an emergency happens, its important to think fast.
That's what a 17-year-old Cobb County Police explorer did when two people were stabbed at the Target on Cobb Parkway where he works.
On Sept. 9, Cobb County Explorer Cpl. Mario Alexander was at work when a man stabbed two of his co-workers, according to police. The warrant for the suspect alleges the victims were trying to stop a shoplifter from stealing an iPhone.
When he saw that his coworkers were profusely bleeding, he used what he had and improvised to help.
Officers said he used his work shirt to create a tourniquet for one of the victims. He also applied gauze and pressure to the neck wound of the second team member. He helped out until first responders got to the scene.
The news release said Cpl. Alexander credits the training he received as a Cobb County police explorer for preparing him for this moment. Explorers are trained on police work and life-saving techniques, like applying tourniquets to wounds.
Marietta Police later arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Leon Thornton, in connection with the crime, according to Cobb officials. The warrant said he is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery.