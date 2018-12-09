MARIETTA, Ga. -- When an emergency happens, its important to think fast.

That's what a 17-year-old Cobb County Police explorer did when two people were stabbed at the Target on Cobb Parkway where he works.

On Sept. 9, Cobb County Explorer Cpl. Mario Alexander was at work when a man stabbed two of his co-workers, according to police. The warrant for the suspect alleges the victims were trying to stop a shoplifter from stealing an iPhone.

When he saw that his coworkers were profusely bleeding, he used what he had and improvised to help.

@cobbpolice1 Explorer Corporal Alexander helps save stabbing victims at local @Target store by making tourniquet using his shirt. An employee at the store, Alexander used skills learned as an Explorer to give medical aid to two coworkers stabbed by a robber. pic.twitter.com/z83ziEItZq — Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) September 11, 2018

Officers said he used his work shirt to create a tourniquet for one of the victims. He also applied gauze and pressure to the neck wound of the second team member. He helped out until first responders got to the scene.

The news release said Cpl. Alexander credits the training he received as a Cobb County police explorer for preparing him for this moment. Explorers are trained on police work and life-saving techniques, like applying tourniquets to wounds.

Michael Leon Thornton

Marietta Police later arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Leon Thornton, in connection with the crime, according to Cobb officials. The warrant said he is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

© 2018 WXIA