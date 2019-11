INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Investigators say a 17-year-old Florida teen is accused of aggravated manslaughter in the deadly shooting of his 14-year-old friend.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Sunday night when the boys were at a friend's home.

An arrest report says the teen and Jamarion Jones were playing with a gun in a bedroom at the home in Indiantown, which is north of West Palm Beach.

Deputies found Jones on the floor gasping for air. The report says he had an apparent gunshot wound on the left side of his stomach.

The Martin County State Attorney's Office will determine whether the teen should be tried as an adult.

