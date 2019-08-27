SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy tried to run for his life before being shot and killed Monday evening in Royal Park, according to investigators.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Chris'sean Williams, 16, was near the basketball court when someone came up behind him and shot him several times. Williams was taken to the hospital where he died.

Authorities say witnesses at the scene identified the alleged shooter as Bacarri Justice Austell, 22. Deputies said Williams tried to run, but Austell shot him several times and took off.

Deputies were able to find Austell and take him into custody. During an interview, Austell made statements which tied him to the homicide, according to law enforcement.

Austell was charged with first-degree homicide and taken the Sumter County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-423-8477.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.