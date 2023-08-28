The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show competitor was 18 years old.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show community is mourning a loss of one of its own tonight.

Jose "JJ" Falcon, an 18-year-old Santa Gertrudis High School senior who was battling bone cancer, died Sunday.

His mother broke the news in a Facebook post, writing "Today at 1:45 p.m. Our sweet boy has gained his wings."

3NEWS met Falcon in January, where we learned all about Jose's unmatched strength and determination as he competed in the 2023 Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.