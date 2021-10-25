The teen killed was identified by Miramar High School's principal.

MIRAMAR, Fla — Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion they murdered an 18-year-old high school student in South Florida.

Miramar police say the young man had been missing for two days when his body was found last Tuesday near his apartment complex.

Officers searching the area first saw blood stains and later saw the body in the bushes.

The teen was identified as Dwight Grant, according to Miramar High School principal Maria Formoso.

Formoso wrote on Twitter: “May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace. Please pray for Dwight Grant’s family, friends and our community.”

May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace. Please pray for Dwight Grant’s family, friends and our community. I spoke with Ms. Grant to offer our condolences on behalf of the Patriot family. We will have grief counselors available on Thursday & Friday. We are here for you. pic.twitter.com/Dm9Fl2GsRl — Principal Formoso (@msformoso) October 19, 2021

Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were charged with murder in the first degree, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

They were arrested late Friday and Saturday.