WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Three teenage boys have been arrested after authorities say they showed off stolen guns on social media.

Pasco County Sheriff's deputies were tipped off Tuesday afternoon and responded to the Publix at 5400 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Wesley Chapel.

Deputies cornered the teens at gunpoint in the dairy section. The two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old face numerous charges, including the original theft of the guns in car burglaries.

Other charges include delinquents in possession of firearms, carrying concealed weapons, burglary, theft of credit card, and resisting an officer.

Pasco investigators say one of the teens lives in Clearwater, and the other two are related and live in Largo. The teens all have criminal records, according to law enforcement.

