LAYTON CITY, Utah -- The video is terrifying. Police say an intruder walked into a house and right into the bedroom where a woman and her baby were sleeping and started to expose himself.

It happened early Monday morning to a Utah family. Video captured the guy walking in the bedroom.

The clip doesn’t capture a good shot of the intruder’s face, but he appears to be thin. He was wearing dark jeans, slip-on shoes, a multi-colored sweatshirt and a wedding band. He was also carrying an iPhone with a case showing the Apple symbol through the cutout.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call them at 801-497-8300.

