PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man is taking an unusual approach to cause city officials to make fixes to roads in the city.

Edgar Alvarez has called Port Arthur home for the past 20 years. He says the road conditions on his block have only become worse.

He lives in the 700 block of Pecos Avenue.

This longtime resident says he has contacted city officials about potholes on his street. On Sunday, Alvarez snapped pictures of several of the potholes on his block filled with dirt and plants.

He believes it's the first sign of progress his block has seen in some time.

"...People pass by, they laugh, and people think that is a good idea we can attract people's attention," Alvarez said.

He hopes the message will make it to city hall.

"It's sad, because I'm pretty sure the city makes pretty good money, with the taxes they get, the taxes we pay," Alavarez said. "I'm pretty sure they make decent money to fix their own roads."

12News reached out to find out whether Pecos Avenue will be re-paved.

The interim city manager hasn't returned our calls. Alvarez believes it is time for city leaders to take pride in representing his town.

"We want Port Arthur to look good, people coming from other states or other cities talking down on Port Arthur, saying 'they don't even have nice roads.' I think they should fix them and make Port Arthur look better," Alvarez said.