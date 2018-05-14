Tonight, you won’t see any Highlands County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars on the road.

Instead, until 6am tomorrow morning, the streets will be patrolled by Polk County so that Highlands deputies can attend services for Deputy William Gentry and grieve as a family. Deputy Gentry was fatally shot last week while responding to a disturbance call.

The sheriff’s office asks that you keep non-emergency calls to a minimum and if you do feel in danger, please call.

A big thanks to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for keeping Highlands County safe while they mourn one of their own.

LINK: Deputy Gentry was an organ donor

LINK: Procession brings deputy back to Highlands County

LINK: Suspect put in handcuffs of deputy he allegedly killed

© 2018 WTSP