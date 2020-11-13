Less appetite for Thanksgiving travel in Florida, AAA unveils its annual report

AAA says automobile traffic is projected to make up about 95 percent of all holiday travel, and the organization knows COVID-19 is on people’s minds.

AAA has just published its annual forecast for Thanksgiving travel. As you might expect, fewer people are planning to head over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house this year.

The auto club crunched the numbers for its annual Thanksgiving survey and found, overall, 9.7 percent fewer people plan on traveling for Thanksgiving this year.

That’s the lowest level since the great recession and includes a whopping 47.5 percent decline in air travel.

“People are worried about being in close proximity to others both on the airplane and in the airport,” said AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins.

Jenkins says those who are traveling prefer to drive this year, citing COVID-19 concerns, lower costs and more flexibility.

“Controlling where are you stop, how many times you stop along the way, what’s your exposure to other people,” is what people want, he said. “And also, when you can return home.”

AAA says automobile traffic is projected to make up about 95 percent of all holiday travel, and the organization knows COVID-19 is on people’s minds. So, the auto club recommends minimizing the number of stops along the way by packing meals, extra snacks and drinks as well as an emergency roadside kit to handle any small issues.

Usually, the survey is spot on; but this year AAA admits those numbers could change drastically just days before the holiday as COVID cases are spiking and more communities consider lockdowns.

“Maybe it’s a good idea to get tested the week before you leave,” suggested USF Public Health’s Dr. Jay Wolfson.

Dr. Wolfson recommends those who do gather follow CDC guidelines, consider moving dinner outdoors, wear masks when not eating, maintain social distance, and designate one person to serve the food rather than the traditional free-for-all.

“Maybe, in some cases, it makes sense not to travel. Not to go home for Thanksgiving. It’s really hard to say, but we have to get over this hump,” said Dr. Wolfson.

Given the uncertainty and restrictions, AAA says it’s no wonder fewer families plan to travel this year.

But presumably, with a vaccine and more control over the virus, we could set new records for families gathering next Thanksgiving.

“They might realize just how much they miss them,” said Jenkins, “And then next year, it’s going to make it all the more special and meaningful.”

