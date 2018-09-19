A driver was surprised to see a man driving a jet ski on Normandy Boulevard Tuesday afternoon in the Westside.

FCN viewer Beth Parker, filmed the jet ski driver from a passing vehicle at around 12:35 p.m.

The video shows the man, wearing a black helmet, a black tank top, black shorts and an orange backpack, nonchalantly driving down Normandy Boulevard on a white and blue jet ski.

"That belongs in water!" a small child said from Parker's vehicle.

Before the video ends, the man on the jet ski turned to the camera and gave Parker a brief nod.

Statistics from the U.S. Coast Guard say operating personal watercrafts can be dangerous if not used properly.

In 2017, the Coast Guard counted 4,291 accidents that involved 658 deaths, 2,629 injuries and approximately $46 million dollars of damage to property as a result of recreational boating accidents.

© 2018 WTLV