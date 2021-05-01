Tips to keep your kids engaged in learning during the pandemic

A unique school in Sarasota is keeping kids engaged, even while being virtual.

SARASOTA, Fla — The COVID-19 pandemic has a lot of parents worried that school isn't challenging enough.

They want their children to thrive and grow, but for kids that are learning remotely, it can be hard to keep them engaged.

Experts say kids need a designated space for learning with as few distractions as possible. Some people actually create a trifold divider around their workspace.



"I actually saw some really great ones where they put up pictures of family and friends and pets and everything so that when the kid wanted to stare off they were looking at something interesting but it wasn't so interesting that it, like, stole their attention,” mother Allyson Christinzio said.



And parents, when checking in on your child, be sure to take an interest in what they're doing.



“Ask them what they are working on, see what they are doing, talk to them about what they are working on, take an interest in what's happening,” father Pete Christinzio said. “Because if they see that you give a crap, they'll give a crap.”



It's also important to keep them engaged once the school day is over as well.



“It's important to know your kid and know what interests them and then enrich that,” Allyson Christinzio said. “As a mom, I am all about enriching my children outside of school since Pre-K, all the way through now and into the pandemic. It’s hugely important because public schools and our entire school system, even going into most of our private schools, are designed to give every student the same, very broad education.”



She says after school programs and camps can even start kids on a potential career path. This is why Allyson and Pete Christinzio created theCoderSchool of Sarasota.



"Really what we are here to do is to inspire the next generation, to change the world by learning to code and learning to create their own future,” Allyson Christinzio said.



Their after-school and summer programs are open to kids ages 7-18 who are interested in coding.

They offer in-person and virtual lessons. They’ve had to scale back in-person teachings because of the pandemic, but when they do offer it, the Christinzios say they follow several safety measures.

“Everybody that comes in wears a mask, everybody uses the hand sanitizer, you get your temperature taken on your way into the door, we have set up social distancing space,” Allyson Christinzio explained.

And to keep their virtual kids engaged, they do a lot of one on one teaching.



“So that they weren't just a face on the screen, so they didn't just go zone out and do their own thing or something, they were there with the coach,” Pete Christinzio said.



He says they also keep their lessons fun and interactive. Want to learn how to code a video game? They can help with that.

“It’s super fun to learn,” Allyson Christinzio said. “I can’t stress it enough. Like, it’s a creative outlet. It’s a creative endeavor.”

The duo also says they make sure students are getting a break from their computer screens.

“Kids get burned out a little faster,” Pete Christinzio said. “I wouldn’t try to do anything too grueling or intense for more than like 20 minutes without kind of stepping away from the screen, maybe go out and get some fresh air, go grab a snack.”

“It’s so you get away from the screens and kind of decompress a little bit,” Pete Christinzio continued.

This unique school offers a free trial for every student before enrolling. And they’ve just partnered with the Manatee County Library System to give the public free lessons as well.

