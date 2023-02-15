MSU monument The Rock briefly repainted with pro-gun message following fatal mass shooting

On Tuesday, The Rock was painted with the phrase, "How many more?" Overnight Wednesday, it was briefly repainted with a pro-gun message before being repainted again.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A day after it was painted to challenge gun violence in the U.S., Michigan State University monument The Rock was briefly repainted with a pro-gun message.

On Monday, a mass shooting took the lives of three MSU students and critically wounded five others. The alleged shooter, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the shooting, according to police.

On Tuesday, The Rock was painted black with the message, "How many more?" in reference to those killed in mass shootings across the U.S.

Overnight Wednesday, The Rock was repainted to read, "Allow us to defend ourselves & carry on campus."

The Rock was repainted later Wednesday morning with the names of the students killed in the shooting.

The messages reflect the ongoing struggle in the U.S. surrounding gun control. Since the shooting, President Joe Biden has called for stricter gun laws, saying he's committed to passing more gun legislation. Michigan Democrats have also pushed for more gun control.

Michigan Republicans have argued that laws restricting access to guns would not help prevent mass shootings, and that mental health care and additional school security should be prioritized.

The Rock is the oldest monument at MSU, even older than the Sparty Statue and Beaumont Tower, according to the university.

A vigil for the victims of the shooting is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Rock.

