CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - They were married in holy matrimony, then hours later, spent their honeymoon in jail.

Daniel Patrick Gillen and Gegee Ann Cupp, both of Laura Court in Davenport, were married on April 29 on Clearwater Beach.

"Both parties became intoxicated today and were arguing throughout the day," according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday.

Their argument became physical inside their Clearwater Beach Motel room.

Less than 24 hours after their wedding, both were booked in the Pinellas County Jail.

Gillen, 60, is charged with domestic battery. Cupp, 49, is charged with felony battery.

Gillen was released from jail on his own recognizance. Cupp, who also goes by Gegee Riposta, was released after paying a $500 bond.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP