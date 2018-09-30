Denise Rodriguez is holding her family a little closer after surviving a shooting while driving with her 5-year-old niece and daughters ages 6 and 1 year old.

“I was turning right into my subdivision when a truck sped up behind me and literally there was just a bam. I noticed my daughter was screaming but I couldn’t hear. It was muffled because my ears were ringing,” she said.

According to deputies, the bullets came from the gun of brothers Shawn Whitten and Brett Crosby, both convicted felons in a stolen black Toyota Tacoma.

Whitten and Crosby reportedly took aim at drivers in the Winter Haven and Auburndale areas. Luckily, no one inside the vehicles were hit.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the brothers managed to shoot at two other cars before crashing the stolen truck into a ditch and taking off. In all, six people were shot at.

“It is just by the grace of God and the hand of God we don’t have six dead people,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Gonzalez shared pictures of her shattered back windshield and the burn mark of a bullet above the passenger seat where her 6-year-old daughter sat.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“I heard my niece saying, 'I can’t hear.' My daughter was screaming in the back.”

Gonzalez says she chased after the truck as she called 911. She says she only stopped when the operator to her not to follow them.

“I just have this fight in me," she said. "You’re not going to do this to my family and get away with it.”

Soon after, the sheriff says a tip from a neighbor led deputies to Whitten and Crosby at a home in Auburndale. Whitten was fighting with a resident inside, while Crosby was found hiding in a bed, unconscious due to drugs. Both were arrested.

“There is no place in society for these people. These are worse than thugs. They are dangerous people. They’ve had all kinds of breaks in the criminal justice system,” Judd said.

Gonzalez says she and the girls had a fun night ahead and planned on painting their nails. She says she hopes the attempted first-degree murder charges against Whitten and Crosby stick.

”They are cowards," she said. "Just senseless. No regard for human life. It’s disgusting they would even pass by and start shooting cars not even knowing who is inside. Disgusting.”

The sheriff says the type of gun used in the shooting appears to have been some type of large caliber weapon but said it is still under investigation.

The stolen truck, in this case, belonged to a driver who left the keys in the vehicle.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP