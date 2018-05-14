Nationally, 21,541 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in our nation's history. 559 of those officers are from North Carolina. For one week each year we remember those officers, their service and their sacrifice during National Police Week.

President John F. Kennedy declared May 15th National Peace Officers Memorial Day - a day that falls during National Police week. It's a time to remember but also a time to honor and thank the men and women serving in departments across the country.

