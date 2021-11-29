People are invited to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, at All Saints' Episcopal Church.

CONCORD, N.C. — People in Concord will soon have a chance to pay tribute to a World War II veteran from the community.

Thomas A. Farebrother, 97, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at an assisted living facility in Concord.

Organizers are now working to present a memorial service for the veteran on Thursday, Dec. 30, at All Saints' Episcopal Church. The event is open to the public and scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Anthony Brown with Brown Kannapolis Mortuary provided WCNC Charlotte a photo of Farebrother and shared he was a Purple Heart recipient and also received three Bronze Star Medals for his service during World War II.

Brown mentioned the importance of highlighting World War II veterans and encouraged people to come to the event in December.

The World War II Museum in New Orleans calculates the number of living veterans that remain from the conflict. As of Sept. 30, 2021, that number is little more than 240,000. More than 6,600 remain in North Carolina.

You can learn more about All Saints' Episcopal Church by visiting its website.

