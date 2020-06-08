Nearly 74,000 more people file for unemployment, as the frustration continues over receiving benefits

"I do believe that the website, they are trying to make things hard so people maybe don't apply,” Negrón said.

FLORIDA, USA — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity confirmed 3.2 million jobless claims since the pandemic started.

The DEO says they've paid out $12.8 billion in benefits, but not everyone is getting their money.

Many people are frustrated with the system, that just yesterday had our current and former governors passing blame.

"You spend all this time and energy trying to apply, that is not easy.,” Andrés Negrón said. “Whoever goes to the unemployment website the Florida website, 0608 it takes sometimes hours to be able to complete that thing.”



Andrés Negrón says he's struggling. He was the director of sales for Atlantis International Travel, a small independent company in St. Petersburg.

Back in March, at the start of this pandemic, his hours were cut in half and some of his colleagues let go.



"We started the year with seven employees and now we are down to three,” Negrón said.



Three weeks ago, Negrón became yet another employee laid off.



"There's things that need to be paid like rent and cell phone bills and insurance and stuff like that, so it's been really hard because I have been applying for other jobs but it's really limited the jobs that are hiring at the moment,” Negrón said.



He's applied for unemployment twice.



"I have no idea when I'm going to be receiving a check from unemployment,” Negrón said. “Maybe they just don't care.”



Negrón is just one of many having the same problem.



“If I was living alone, I have no income so I could be homeless,” Negrón said. “And I'm actually from Puerto Rico so it's not like I can just go drive to my family's place."



"On the unemployment system the fact of the matter is the state spent $77 million for a system that was not ready for prime time,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis says there's an investigation underway to find out why Florida spent so much money on a system that doesn't work well. The website has pretty much been overwhelmed.

New figures released today, show there were 73,955 new claims for unemployment benefits filed last week in Florida.



"I do believe that the website, they are trying to make things hard so people maybe don't apply,” Negrón said.



“My responsibility is to figure out a way to get it right and so we moved mountains to be able to get people their money,” DeSantis said.



As for more help from the federal government, the white house has set a deadline for tomorrow for negotiators to reach a deal on a new Relief Bill that could extend benefits and send out a new round of stimulus checks.

