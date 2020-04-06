Thursday headlines, June 4, 2020

First of several memorial services for George Floyd is this afternoon
Services to honor and remember George Floyd, who died last month while in police custody, will be held in three different states over the next week.
The first public memorial service is today from 1 to 3 p.m. at North Central University in Minneapolis.
A second public viewing will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in North Carolina and two more services are scheduled for June 8 and 9 in Houston.
Attendance to the services is limited, but all will be live-streamed worldwide.
Florida to move into Phase 2 of reopening
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Phase 2 of reopening the state begins Friday. The second phase allows bars, pubs, bowling alleys, movie theaters, concert venues, and arcades to reopen at 50-percent capacity.
Personal services like tanning, massage, body piercing, and tattoo shops can operate with appropriate safety guidelines outlined by the Department of Health.
Doctors say a plateau in the number of coronavirus cases shouldn't discourage looser restrictions.
Flood watch issued for Tampa Bay area
Between high pressure in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Cristobal in the southern Gulf of Mexico, tropical moisture will continue to surge over Tampa Bay leading to numerous showers and thunderstorms throughout the week.
The days leading up to the weekend are expected to see increasing chances of occasional waves of rain and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is expected in places.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Tampa Bay area, which lasts through 2 p.m. Saturday.
