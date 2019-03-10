ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are going to the American League Division Series after taking care of the Oakland Athletics in the wild-card game.
President Donald Trump will be visiting Florida today.
The brother of a man shot and killed by a police officer gives an emotional impact statement at the officer's sentencing.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'I forgive you': Botham Jean's brother, Amber Guyger embrace following witness impact statement
- Sheriff: Woman who ran 'Drop It Like It's Hot' charged with trying to have husband killed
- Tampa man accused of slamming child against furniture
- Pompeo confirms he was on Trump-Ukraine call amid impeachment inquiry
- Florida man impregnates 11-year-old girl, is convicted of sexual battery on a child
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter