ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From now until Sunday, you can check out Sacred Tibetan Monk art in downtown St. Petersburg.

Tibetan Monks brought their teachings of ancient ways and beliefs to the Florida CraftArt.

Over the next six days, they will create a healing sand Mandala.

It takes a lot of colored sand and patience.

When it's finished, the Monks will hold the Dissolution Ceremony and they'll sweep the sand away.

You can the Monks build the sacred art from 10:45 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Saturday at 501 Central Avenue.

The dissolution ceremony takes place Sunday at 1 p.m.

