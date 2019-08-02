CLEARWATER, Fla. — Every night is a night to shine if you ask legendary college football star Tim Tebow. For five years, he’s been proving it, and volunteers across the world have been carrying out his mission.

“It’s basically like planning a wedding for 1,200 people except it’s not your wedding,” said Shannon Ifergan with a smile. “We have 375 special needs guests who are going to be here.”

Largo, Florida's Mission City Church is one of more than 650 churches worldwide participating in the fifth annual Night To Shine prom night put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is described as an “unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older” on the foundation’s website.

“It will look very different,” Ifergan said as she helped set up the Mission City location’s decorations for the Night To Shine event in Clearwater. “There will be caricature artists and photo booths.”

In five years, Tebow’s Night To Shine event has exploded in popularity. What began with a few dozen churches around that nation is now a simultaneous global prom event that crowns more than 100,000 special needs “kings and queens”.

All 50 states in the U.S. participate, and 24 different countries host at least one Night To Shine prom.

There are 48 host churches in Florida alone.

“It is sad that it’s only one night of the year,” Ifergan said.

Mission City’s event is held at the Kapok Gardens in Clearwater. It is the only one in Pinellas County.

There are multiple Night To Shine events in Hillsborough County. The proms include free make-up and hair for young girls, along with limo rides.

More than 200,000 volunteers around the world help pull off the prom night festivities.

“It’s part of serving the community,” said volunteer Billy Bott. “It’s a special event. It surely is for me.”

The Tim Tebow Foundation said the event allows people who often hear "no" to finally hear "yes" and be celebrated.

"The Tim Tebow Foundation has a great passion for people with special needs and wants to take the opportunity around Valentine’s Day to refocus from simply a celebration of love to a celebration of God’s love for people with special needs," the foundation said.

