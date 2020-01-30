MANSFIELD, Ohio — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing people who haven’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Mansfield Police Department say 44-year-old Timothy Lee Whitt and his 6-year-old nephew, Zane Clay, are both believed to be on foot.

Police say it was around 9 a.m. when the two were last seen leaving the 100 block of Pleasant Avenue as Whitt picked up his nephew to spend time with him.

"Zane's mother became concerned when they had not returned to her home," the Mansfield Police Department posted on Facebook. "Mr. Whitt has picked his nephew up from the residence many times int he past. However, Zane's mother became concerned as Mr. Whitt has always had Zane home on time."

Police say Zane's mother has no way of contacting Whitt because he's "transient."

"Detectives and organized volunteers are currently checking numerous locations for both subjects," police said.

No additional information has been released. We will update this story with any new developments.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Mansfield Police Department at 419-522-1234.