TAMPA, Fla. — The man accused of supplying drugs that killed a popular cheerleader wants the case dismissed.
Katie Golden, 17, died in April 2017. She overdosed on heroin inside a Harbor Island home where her ex-boyfriend, Titan Goodson, lived with his grandparents.
Prosecutors say Goodson gave Golden the drugs.
According to Hillsborough court documents, Goodson's lawyer says there is no proof he gave her the drugs or that she died because of his actions.
Prosecutors have not filed a response to the motion.
Goodson remains in jail on charges of manslaughter and possession of heroin.
