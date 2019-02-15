KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update:

2/18/19

A toddler suffering critical injuries from a DUI-related crash last week has died, according to Knoxville Police.

A Pontiac Grand Am carrying three people was seen driving erratically west on the interstate Friday at around 12:30 a.m., according to KPD spokesman Darrell DeBusk. The driver lost control, going from the left lane, crossing to the right, running off the road and hitting some trees near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit.

In addition to the male driver, a woman and a 2-year-old girl were inside. The child was in a restraint in the back but it wasn't properly fastened, according to DeBusk.

All three people were thrown from the car. Injuries to the child, identified as Zyliya Irvin, were life-threatening. She has since died as a result of those injuries.

Injuries were not life-threatening for driver Joevon D. Foust, 26, of Knoxville. Passenger Jasmine Irvin, 26, of Knoxville suffered minor injuries, according to DeBusk.

Original story:

2/15/19

A man died and a toddler suffered critical injuries overnight in separate Knoxville crashes, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The unnamed male driver was found dead about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Morrell Road near Devonshire Road. He'd been thrown from a Ford Ranger, according to KPD spokesman Darrell DeBusk.

It appears the pickup was heading south on Morrell Road when it left the road and hit a tree. It then went up an embankment and flipped, coming to a stop in the road.

The driver hadn't been wearing a seat belt.

"Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash," according to DeBusk's statement.

The driver's name will be released pending notification of relatives.

The second crash was reported soon after on Interstate 40 in East Knoxville.

All three people were thrown from the car, and all three suffered injuries. Injuries to the child, identified as Zyliya Irvin, are life-threatening. She was being treated at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

