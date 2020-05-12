Toledo Zoo first to record biofluorescence in Tasmanian Devils

An image released by the Zoo on Saturday shows an almost supernatural glow being emitted from the animals eyes, ears and snout.

Talk about a devilish look in the eye!

There was exciting news out of the Toledo Zoo over the weekend.

According to a post on the Zoo’s social media pages, the institution has recorded the first documented case of biofluorescence in Tasmanian Devils.

And the picture they shared of the phenomenon illustrates just how exciting that is.

In it, a Tasmanian Devil’s eyes, ears, and snout are emitting a blue glow that almost looks supernatural.

The Toledo Zoo is excited to report the first documented case of biofluorescence in Tasmanian devils!



Biofluorescence refers to the phenomenon by which a living organism absorbs light and reemits it as a different color.

#ToledoZoo #Biofluorescence #TasmanianDevils pic.twitter.com/IxhXvHzqMl — Toledo Zoo (@ToledoZoo) December 5, 2020

Biofluorescence is a phenomenon whereby an animal or other living organism absorbs light, then reemits it as another color.

Tasmanian devils are the world's largest omiverous marsupials and native to Australia.

The Zoo says their Conservation Technician, Jake Schoen came up with the idea to test for biofluorescence in the animal.

Biofluorescence is known to occur in almost 200 species of fish, birds, some sharks and turtles, as well as certain types of coral, and even in mammals.

The Virginia opossum, an animal native to Ohio was found to exhibit biofluorescence in 1983.

According to the Zoo, it has recently been observed in other Australian mammals like the platypus and wombat.