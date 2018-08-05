TAMPA, Fla. - Tony Dungy will be on Monday Night Football this season for a very unique reason.

Dungy will be inducted into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ring of Honor during the team's Sept. 24 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dungy, a 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee, amassed a 54-42 regular season record as head coach of the Buccaneers, posting a franchise-best .563 winning percentage and four playoff appearances.

He will become the 12th inductee into the ring, and the only one this season.

“Tony Dungy’s impact on the Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay community is not measured in terms of wins and losses," team owner Bryan Glazer said in a statement. "Tony transformed our entire organization and established a winning culture that set the foundation for the most successful era in our franchise’s history. Through his exceptional leadership, Tony set a new benchmark for excellence on and off the field that we still strive to achieve to this day.”

