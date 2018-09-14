BRADENTON, Fla. - Another day of “wow” begins with a Tools for School delivery to Ballard Elementary in Bradenton.

“Good morning boys and girls,” announces 10News reporter Isabel Mascarenas entering a third-grade classroom. The big box she’s holding contains everything on a teacher’s wish list.

“Oh, we definitely need all of these supplies,” says teacher Nancy Miller, looking into the box with her students all around.

Kim Huston’s first-grade class is just as excited to see all the presents inside.

“It’s Christmas!” shouts one child as they dig through the box.

Seven-year-old Ellie Brock found a favorite.

“The pink scissors,” she says holding the package.

Huston can’t believe the generosity of people who donated at Publix.

“I’m shocked, I’ve got goosebumps. I’m so thankful they took the time to help our school,” she said.

And too bad everyone who donated can't get in on all the hugs from the kids and see their colorful thank you cards.

“Oh, I got hugs! These are the best thank you’s ever,” says Mascarenas, getting squeezed by little arms on both sides.

At Alta Vista Elementary in Sarasota, a lot of cheers greeted the box-toting Publix volunteers. Entering the school cafeteria, they were treated like rock stars.

For both kids and teachers, the Tools for School campaign provides a boost in a box.

“Sometimes you forget the bigger picture and all the people that are behind you and rooting for you,” explained first-grade teacher Kim Hall.

So remember teachers--10News, our viewers, and Publix have your back.

