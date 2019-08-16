TAMPA, Fla. — A tornado warning for Hillsborough County has expired.

The warning ended at 1:45 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said weather radar detected a water spout at 1:35 p.m. offshore near Macdill Air Force Base in Tampa. The water spout was moving northeast at about 20 miles per hour.

