ORLANDO, Fla. — A New York man has filed a lawsuit against Universal Theme Parks over a water slide accident last July at Volcano Bay.

James Bowen and his family were on the last day of their visit when he got hurt despite safety checks from Universal employees, according to the lawsuit filed in Orange County Court.

The lawsuit claims Bowden was on the Punga Racers with his three daughters when he slammed his head against a wall in the small wading pool at the end of the water slide, causing his neck to “violently snap back.”

The lawsuit said he suffered a spinal compression injury. Bowen said he immediately became paralyzed and was floating face down in the water, unable to move. According to the lawsuit, his wife went toward him, and Universal employees helped him roll over onto his back, so he could breathe.

His lawsuit says paramedics were called, and he was taken to the emergency room.

Bowen said he is undergoing intense physical therapy, but his relationship with his family has greatly suffered. The lawsuit detailed his recovery and said Bowen has limited mobility and strength.

Following the accident, Universal reportedly changed the weight limit on the Punga Racers to 150 pounds. The lawsuit said Bowen weighed 215 pounds when he went on the ride.

Bowen and his wife filed the lawsuit on Oct. 8.

10News reached out to Universal for a statement on the matter. We will update this story if we hear back.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter