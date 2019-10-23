VENICE, Florida — People living in Venice can now begin donating to the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program.

There will be two drop-off points for the toys:

Venice City Hall, 401 W Venice Ave.

Venice Municipal Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E

Members of the community are asked to drop new, unwrapped toys in these collection boxes. Coordinators pick up the toys and store them in central warehouses where the toys are sorted by age and gender.

At Christmas, coordinators, with the assistance of local social welfare agencies, church groups and other local community agencies, distribute the toys to needy children in the community.

Citizens are asked to drop off toys by the 2nd week of December.

For more information on the program, or to make a financial donation online, visit Toys for Tots.

