TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for a job? On Tuesday, Tampa International Airport is host its semi-annual Hiring Day. It's from from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Main Terminal Boardroom.

Tampa International is looking for cooks, baristas, cashiers, stand attendants, supervisors, licensed massage therapists and even nail technicians. If you qualify you could be hired on the spot.

For a better chance of getting a job:

Dress professionally

Be prepared to be interviewed

Have a resume

Last year, TPA added 70 new shops and restaurants to give visitors more choices.

Airport officials hope to fill all open positions before the Spring Break rush. TPA expects this Spring Break to be the busiest on record.

