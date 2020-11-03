ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says an Andretti Motorsports tractor-trailer caught fire early Wednesday morning on I-275 south.

Officials say the fire started in the rear wheel hub and extended up the side of the trailer and inside

Flames did not reach a car on top half of the trailer, the fire was contained to some cabinets and their portable mechanic carts.

It appears the IndyCar racecar on the big rig was that of Colton Herta.

