FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. -- $98,000. That's how much the Ramen noodles on the back of a tractor-trailer that was stolen were worth.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was called to Highway 85 South on August 1 to respond to a vehicle theft.

The person who filed the complaint said he left the trailer parked there with the property owner's permission and locked it on July 25. When he returned on last Wednesday, the 2004 Stoughton Se 53-foot tractor trailer was gone.

He told deputies the trailer had about $98,000 work of Ramen noodles.

11Alive did the math to see how many cases of Ramen you could buy for that amount.

At Sam's Club, a case with 48 packs costs about $9. That's a little more than 520,000 packs of Ramen noodles!

If we took the noodles to Athens, we'd be able to give 14 packs to every student at the University of Georgia.

The victim checked with the property owner to make sure the tractor-trailer hadn't been towed. She said it wasn't, so they also checked with other truck drivers who parked to see if they could help. The incident report said the other drivers last saw it on July 29.

The white trailer has the Maine license plate tag 202643A and the trailer number 20152059.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the sheriff's department.

