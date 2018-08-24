ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the Carillon Town Center area.

The rider died at the scene after his motorcycle crashed into a car. The driver of the car was hurt and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

It happened before 10 a.m. Friday on Ulmerton Road near Fountain Parkway.

Officers closed eastbound Ulmerton Road, which affects the northbound ramp to the Howard Frankland Bridge, including the southbound ramp to Martin Luther King Jr. Street North.

