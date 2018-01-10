TAMPA, Fla. -- One person is dead in a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck.

The crash happened at East Hillsborough Avenue and Orient Road in Tampa.

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins confirms one person died in the crash, which was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies closed the intersection to traffic while an investigation gets underway.

The I-4 exit ramp to Hillsborough Avenue has been shut down.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Live, Interactive traffic map

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP