THONOTOSASSA, Fla. -- A 6-year-old child is listed in critical condition after a serious crash that forced the closure of U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 south of Stacy Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Investigators say 43-year-old Vladimir Carvajal driving a dump truck failed to see traffic had stopped ahead of him and crashed into the back of a Kia.

Lisa Davis, 53, was its driver. She suffered minor injuries.

Carvajal's truck continued on into the southbound lanes, crashing head-on with a Ford Explorer driven by 40-year-old Aimee Lopez, who was seriously injured. Three children in the SUV were hurt: a 6-year-old listed in critical condition and two others in serious.

Drivers were advised to take Florence Avenue to Fort King Highway to get around the crash.

