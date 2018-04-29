TAMPA, Fla. -- Drivers in the Channelside District will find their usual route not so friendly any longer.

A portion of East Brorein Street is permanently closed starting today, April 29, near Amalie Arena as part of a phased roadway realignment program in south downtown Tampa.

The angled section, between Channelside Drive and South Nebraska Avenue, now is impassable. Tampa officials say drivers can take Channelside Drive west to Nebraska Avenue north to get around the closure.

The northernmost, westbound lane on Channelside Drive between South Meridian Avenue and Old Water Street also will close.

But two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes will shift south to keep traffic moving in the area.

And take note: the left turn from Channelside Drive to Old Water Street will be closed between 7-9 a.m. during weekdays.

For more, visit the city of Tampa's website.

