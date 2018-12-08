CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A motorcycle crash shut down all eastbound lanes of Memorial Causeway Sunday morning.

All lanes have since been reopened.

Police said a motorcyclist was going westbound on the causeway when it hit another vehicle that was making a left turn from the eastbound lanes to go north on Island Way.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg via Bayflite and remains in critical condition, police said.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP