PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A bicyclist has died after getting hit by a car early this morning, the Pinellas Park Police Department said.

The 49-year-old man was hit by another man driving a Nissan pick-up truck around 12:15 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of 66th Street North at 62nd Avenue North.

Pinellas Park police said charges are not expected against the driver.

First responders took the bicyclist to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the bicyclist failed to yield when trying to cross the street.

The investigation is ongoing.

