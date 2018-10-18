LAKE HAMILTON, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between a car and a bicyclist.

A car hit the adult biker Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 27, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities have not released information about the extent of the bicyclist’s injuries.

Northbound U.S. Highway 27 is closed. Crews are rerouting traffic onto Frederick Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from 10News.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP