PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A man was sent to the hospital early this morning after getting hit by a car.

The man’s injuries are considered life-threatening, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of 66th Street North at 62nd Avenue North.

Pinellas Park police said the driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

