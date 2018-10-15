TAMPA -- Five months ago, a young mom and her daughter were killed while crossing Bayshore Blvd. after police say three teenagers were racing.

Now, the city of Tampa has announced plans to improve pedestrian safety along the busy waterfront road.

According to the City of Tampa website, the city plans to install rectangular rapid flashing beacons and enhance the crosswalks at four additional locations on Bayshore Blvd. south of Howard Ave. with hopes to improve pedestrian safety.

The flashing beacons will be installed at S. Delaware Ave., S. Dakota Ave., and midblock between S. Brevard Ave. and W. Swann Ave. The beacons will be activated on Wed., Oct. 24.

Pedestrians are asked to push the button to activate the flashing lights and check for oncoming traffic and cross the road when it is safe. Drivers are expected to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

The enhanced crosswalks will be near the following intersections: W. Alline Ave., W. Knights Ave., W. Euclid Ave., and S. Carolina Ave. The city plans on having these installments ready by the end of the year.

Pedestrians are asked to cross in the crosswalks with caution as drivers get adjusted to the new traffic pattern.

