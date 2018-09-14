CLEARWATER, Fla. – The westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway from Tampa to Clearwater have reopened this morning after a motorcycle collided with a car.

The deadly crash happened around 3:16 a.m. Friday on Courtney Campbell Causeway just east of Damascus Road, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue spokesperson Rob Shaw.

First responders took the motorcyclist to Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor for treatment. The motorcyclist caught fire after the impact of the crash and died from injuries at the hospital, Shaw said.

Authorities have not released the victim's information. There were no other injuries.

Drivers traveling from Tampa to Clearwater should expect delays in the area. Alternate routes include using the Howard Frankland Bridge to the south, or using Hillsborough Avenue and Tampa Road to the north.

